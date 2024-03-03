GOP Sen J.D. Vance | America has a problem, and his name is Joe Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, reacts to the shocking report that over 10 million migrants have illegally crossed the U.S. borders under the Biden administration.
JD Vance on Mitch McConnell: You Can't Have a Republican Leader Who "Seems to Ooze Hatred" for Base Voters
J.D. Vance · Joe Biden has taken over 90 executive actions to open the floodgates at our southern border. His administration even bragged about undoing Trump border policies.
Today, we're dealing with the consequences of Joe Biden's actions, like the brutal murder of Laken Riley.
