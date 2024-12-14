Did You Know This? Unacceptable





IShallNot BeSilent





In 1967, at the height of the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War, the Israeli Air Force launched an unprovoked attack on the USS Liberty, a US Navy spy ship that was monitoring the conflict from the safety of international waters in the Mediterranean. Israeli jet fighters hit the vessel with rockets, cannon fire and napalm, before three Israeli torpedo boats moved in to launch a second more devastating attack. Though she did not sink, the Liberty was badly damaged. Thirty-four US servicemen and civilian analysts were killed, another 171 were wounded. Later Israel apologized for what it claimed to be a tragic case of mistaken identity. It said that it had believed the ship to be hostile Egyptian naval vessel. US President Lyndon Johnson was privately furious but publicly the White House chose not to challenge the word of its closest Middle East ally and accepted that the attack had been a catastrophic accident. Fresh evidence throws new light on exactly what happened that fateful day – and the remarkable cover up that followed. Mirrored:c • A Personal Announcement The purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject. US CODE: TITLE 17 Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, Limitations on exclusive rights FAIR USE NOTICE: The use of which has not always been specifically Authorized by the copyright owner This site is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, republic, sovereignty, Spiritual, Scientific, and social justice issues, etc… This site believes this constitutes a “Fair Use” of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Section 107 of the US copyright Law in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107. The material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. Any ads that show up on my channel are from clips or complete videos used in making of the videos of others that have monetization. My Channel is not monetized. I will not sell knowledge or information that is crucial to everyone waking up. Dear ones, if you have not already, I encourage you to Fully surrender everything to the Father through His Son Yahushua. Just talk to him. He already knows everything about you right where you are. He loves you and wishes that all should come to repentance and be saved. Then he will gently teach you through His Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit will lead, guide you, and teach you all things in truth. Just fully surrender and take His hand. Baptize yourself with water for repentance and ask Him to fill you with His Holy Spirit and then, just walk and talk with him 24-7. It does not require anyone else, just you and Him. The Most High, The Father loves you! Disclaimer: The spiritual or any other views of the speaker/speakers in this video may not represent all views and beliefs of this channel. The views of this channel may change as more study is done and more knowledge received changing this channel’s viewpoints.