Quant into Quantum: Synergy News Nugget (followup to #MarketCrash video) with Chip Owens of Redneck Financial News Network

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, one might be able to guess why my YouTube channel was just pulled down... this was the followup to a rather pointed and irreverent discussion with my special guest, Chip Owens (Redneck Financial News Network). Check out this short and make sure you go and watch the full discussion on the #MarketCrash.