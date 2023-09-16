X22 REPORT Ep 3164b - It All Started With Obama, Precedents Set, No Deals, No Escape, Justice, Indictments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3164b - Sept. 15, 2023
It All Started With Obama, Precedents Set, No Deals, No Escape, Justice, Indictments
Trump and the patriots are showing the people what a nation in decline looks like. The people are waking up, but more needs to be done, this is why Trump and the patriots need the [DS] to bring us to the brink of war. War, economic crisis, open borders, chaos in the streets will wake the rest of the population up. The infiltration began with Obama and it will finish with Obama. No deals, no escape, Indictments are coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
