Jeremiah 23:13 And I Have Seen The Folly in CANADY's S C

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremiah 23:13 And I have seen folly in the Prophets & Pastors
of CANADY's S..C. ; they prophesied in Baal, and Caused My People Israel to ERR. James 1:16 Do Not ERR, My Beloved Brethren !!!
JAMES 1:14 But every man is tempted,
when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. 15 Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin,
when it is finished, bringeth forth death.
16 Do Not ERR, My Beloved Brethren.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio