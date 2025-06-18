An Israeli Air Force Hermes 900 attack UAV shot down by the Iranians.

❗️In the next 24-48 hours, a decision may be made on Washington joining Israel's military operation

According to ABC News sources, during this period Washington can decide whether it is possible to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means, or whether US President Donald Trump will decide to resort to military action.

"Israel is much more important to Trump than Ukraine"

The cancellation of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the G7 summit in Canada was a painful signal for Kyiv, writes Berliner Zeitung.

The publication notes that Trump's early departure to Washington was a "bitter signal" for Ukraine and indicates a decline in the priority of the Ukrainian issue for the United States.

"It is doubtful that Zelensky will get a chance to talk to Trump anytime soon. If not, it will be another blow to Kyiv – and another proof that the US is thinking and acting differently in this crisis than the Europeans. For Washington, the fire in Kyiv and Odessa is less dangerous than in Tehran and Tel Aviv," the article says.