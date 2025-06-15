Music’s Effect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back in the mid-seventies (yes, 50 years ago, now) the Rock group Yes released an album titled Relayer. Relayer included a magnum opus titled The Gates of Delirium, which is a depiction of war, the closing section of which is titled Soon (Soon, oh soon the light! Pass within and soothe this endless night!), which depicts the final achievement of peace.
I urge you to do as I did, and find Soon, by Yes, on the Internet and let it work its magic on your soul.
#Soon, #Yes, #PeaceAchieved