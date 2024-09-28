BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Interview By Victor Hugo Podcast
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
39 views • 7 months ago

This is from a podcast interview I did with Victor Hugo back on September 20th, 2024. I had made several comments on a couple of his videos and he asked me if I would be willing to be on his podcast to talk about my past as a former occultist and practicer of witchcraft, how I became a Christian, about the future of medicine, and a variety of other subjects. I agreed. He has asked if I would like to come back onto his show in a month or so, and I said sure, especially since we barely scratched the surface. 


This interview contains colorful language that is adult-themed, so if your offended easily, this video isn't for you. And despite what your opinion of Victor might be during this interview, I spoke to him on and off camera and I believe that he has a good heart, does care for people, has faith in God, understands we are up against evil forces, and want what is best for humanity. 


Don't forget to check out the video on his channels listed below and give a like, share, & subscribe to his & my channels.



Rumble


https://rumble.com/v5fpy7g-max-plageus-victor-hugo-sex-magic-witchcraft-possession-to-hell-and-back-je.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Odysee


https://odysee.com/@VictorHugoArt:1/Max-Plageus-Victor-Hugo:b


Bitchute


https://www.bitchute.com/video/UcLOUaJfOjRu

