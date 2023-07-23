President Putin, at the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, was Immediately Surrounded by People - Asked to take Photographs, including with their children, to wish health and well-being

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Putin and Belarusian President Lukashenko, after visiting the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, spoke with those gathered on the square.
President Putin, at the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, was immediately surrounded by people and began to ask to take photographs, including with children, to wish health and well-being.
🐻 Western leaders wish they were Putin.