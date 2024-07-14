BORDER CRISIS: WHO is Crossing? Where Are They Going? How is YOUR Money Paying for This? What is the Border Patrol Doing About It? - Victor Avila

The mission of the Border Patriot PAC is to identify, advise, and support candidates sincerely committed to ending the border crisis and its secondary effects once elected to Congress. We believe that to end the border crisis, Congress and the Executive Branch must co-operatively enact policies that secure the border and effectively counter arms, drug, and human trafficking. To achieve this end, Border Patriot will play three important roles with campaigns we support.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx









Victor Avila

WEBSITE: www.borderpatriotpac.com

WEBSITE: www.Border911.com









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/









-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives

🏘 FB Community: https://www.fa





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 1e796429fe0fa3d9