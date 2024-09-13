BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 6, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
11 views • 8 months ago

Episode 2373 - Is Joe Rogan starting to call out the false numbers of Covid? -What does the “magician” have in his hand in store for politics? -What type of manipulation is being done? Don’t -Why does Sweden recommend that toddlers under the age of 2 should not use screen time? -Why we should draw a line in the sand? -What is the future of mRNA vaccines? -Why does New Mexico have a lawsuit against Snapchat? -Will the police have to pay to fix a house they destroy in Montana? -Mosquitoes that are GMO are being released why? -Are we really prepared for all the AI junk that could come out? -Importance to take vitamins to boost your immune system. Great show today!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
