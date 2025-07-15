Syria: IDF airstrikes on tanks & other equipment of the Syrian province of As-Suwayda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israel Defense Forces released footage of airstrikes on tanks and other equipment of the Syrian "Public Security Forces" in the area of the renewed conflict with the Druze community in the province of As-Suwayda.
According to official information from the new Syrian government, 63 members of the "Public Security Forces" have died as a result of the strikes in the last few days.