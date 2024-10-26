Americans are Not seeing the Big Picture #CIVILWAR2024 -- YT attacks audio #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So many Americans have been poiting it out, crying at the tops of their lungs and yet this continues to roll forward fast and furious whilst most sit home thinking voting is the fix, it isn't Trump will get the election stolen People will finally see the trap thats been layed out for them.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k9VFYz5Djext/
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
JailBreak Overlander