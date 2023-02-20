BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Will Change the Way You See Anxiety and Depression
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
163 views • 02/20/2023

Did you know that it’s possible to unlearn your depressive habit loops?

In this video, clinical psychologist and bestselling author of ‘Unlearning Anxiety and Depression: The 4-Step Self-Coaching Program to Reclaim Your Life’, Joe Luciani, talks about how he started thinking about depression and anxiety differently.

According to Joe, his approach towards depression and anxiety changed when he understood that treating anxiety and depression isn’t purely about medicating yourself... 💯

Apparently, a large part of the journey relies on learning to UNDERSTAND what you’re experiencing, and gain the ability to move through it.👈

Tune in for more of Luciani’s perspective and visit https://self-coaching.net/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

