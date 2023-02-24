BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Katherine Watt is preparing Nuremberg 2.0 vs. US Presidents, HHS and DOD Secretaries for domestic bioterrorism. Build the gallows! JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague!. With transcript.
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
533 views • 02/24/2023

Read the full transcript and within the transcript is a free, downloadable book and at the end, for fun, a song dedicated to Katherine and her fine work, at the bottom of this page...


We've got your back,

JB West and JB East.

To support our work,

https://donorbox.org/see-you-in-the-hague


To see all our shows, past and future:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=JB


Our Telegram channel, where we post all our work, along with daily news and information you rarely see in the mainstream media,

https://t.me/JB_West_and_JB_East

AND

Substack: https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/


Source article with the transcript, images and hyperlinks,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/02/26/katherine-watt-is-preparing-nuremberg-2-0-vs-us-presidents-hhs-and-dod-secretaries-for-domestic-bioterrorism-build-the-gallows-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-50/

Keywords
war crimesbioweaponsweapons of mass destruction
