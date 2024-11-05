Types of Evidence That Can Support Claims of Domestic Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gathering solid evidence is crucial in domestic violence cases, especially when it impacts custody arrangements. This video reviews the types of evidence that can strengthen a domestic violence claim, including police reports, medical records, witness statements, and electronic proof. For more on this topic, visit https://divorceoffice.ca/Domestic-Violence-Custody-Cases-Ontario/ or contact us at (416) 519-0699 for legal guidance.