Regaining Health Starts with Releasing Your Toxins

With Evitta & Danielle Morrow, Owner & CMO, respectively, Common Sense Herbs

https://commonsenseherbs.com/

Part of the hard-to-heal chronic disease epidemic we’re all suffering from entails constipation and inflammation. Does the stoppage “down there” stem from a tacit refusal to “let go,” or is there more to it?

For generations now, the Morrow family has run an herbal company specializing in elimination. Evitta and her daughter have seven channels of “elimination” to start our journey to feeling great, but first and foremost, we must work on healing the colon!

Common Sense Products has been educating Americans since 1985 that herbs are safe and effective. The Morrow’s aren’t just about herbal supplements, however. They want to work with you to develop a “wellness plan”, a long-term dedication that starts with, yes, elimination - a process that is more complex than you might think.