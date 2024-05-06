THE HEGELIAN DIALECTIC ☍ [PROBLEM REACTION SOLUTION]

illuminatibot - The Hegelian Dialectic, named after Georg Hegel, the German Philosopher, is also known as “Thesis-Antithesis-Synthesis” or “Ordo Ab Chao” Latin for Order from Chaos. This is the motto of 33rd Freemasons. Create the problem and provide the solution.





Multi pronged attacks are part of the 'antithesis'





The (mis?)use of the term 'Hegelian Dialectic'





Apologies if this is not a question for this sub. For (hopefully relevant) context, an acquaintance of mine posts content that is largely anti-establishment and pandemic-sceptic. Recently they reposted a meme based on the 'Daddy, what did you do in the war' propaganda poster from WWI. The meme goes:





"Girl: Daddy, why do people give up freedom for security?





Father: It's called the Hegelian Dialectic, darling. They create a problem. The problem creates a reaction, If there is enough fear and hysteria people will not only accept the solution that limits their rights but they will actually beg for it."





Because I suspect the person saw the phrase 'hegelian dialectic' and thought it gave their beliefs more credibility without really knowing what it meant, I'm curious if there is in fact any way that the scenario in the meme corresponds to anything Hegel discussed?