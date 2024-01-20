EPOCH TV | Rep. Andy Harris Calls for Federal Compensation for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured

EPOCH TIMES | American Thought Leaders | Rep. Andy Harris Calls for Federal Compensation for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured [CLIP]





"We've exempted the pharmaceutical industries from liability, but that doesn't exempt the federal government from liability," says Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)





"Let's create compensation for these individuals. I mean, if they've been harmed by a government program—which was the COVID mandatory vaccination…the government should do something when they get a side effect of basically what was the government's recommendation."





"We have to deal with that as Congress."





Before he ran for office, Rep. Harris was a doctor at Johns Hopkins for nearly three decades.





