EPOCH TV | Rep. Andy Harris Calls for Federal Compensation for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured
EPOCH TIMES | American Thought Leaders | Rep. Andy Harris Calls for Federal Compensation for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured [CLIP]


"We've exempted the pharmaceutical industries from liability, but that doesn't exempt the federal government from liability," says Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)


"Let's create compensation for these individuals. I mean, if they've been harmed by a government program—which was the COVID mandatory vaccination…the government should do something when they get a side effect of basically what was the government's recommendation."


"We have to deal with that as Congress."


Before he ran for office, Rep. Harris was a doctor at Johns Hopkins for nearly three decades.


🔴 WATCH on @AmThoughtLeader: https://ept.ms/Y0117AndyHarris


🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders ALERTS newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter



pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

