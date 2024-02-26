BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FIVEFOLD MINISTRY AND RABBI PART 3
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
2 views • 02/26/2024

FIVEFOLD MINISTRY AND RABBI PART 3. Before desiring to be a prophet. Before thinking you are a prophet. Let us look at a few very scary scriptures.

Deu 13:1  (13:2) "If a prophet or someone who gets messages while dreaming arises among you and he gives you a sign or wonder,  Deu 13:2  (13:3) and the sign or wonder comes about as he predicted when he said, 'Let's follow other gods, which you have not known; and let us serve them,'  Deu 13:3  (13:4) you are not to listen to what that prophet or dreamer says. For Adonai your God is testing you, in order to find out whether you really do love Adonai your God with all your heart and being.  Deu 13:4  (13:5) You are to follow Adonai your God, fear him, obey his mitzvot, listen to what he says, serve him and cling to him;  Deu 13:5  (13:61) and that prophet or dreamer is to be put to death; because, he urged rebellion against Yehovah Elohim who brought you out of the land of Egypt and redeemed

you from a life of slavery; in order to seduce you away from the path Yehovah Elohim

ordered you to follow. This is how you are to rid your community of this wickedness. 


politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
