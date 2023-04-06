BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lead Me To The Rock
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
25 views • 04/06/2023

Lead Me To The Rock a Lovely Tune Inspired by Psalms 27 & 61 from Songs of Eternity by Galilee of the Nations Singer & Songwriter Karen Davis is a wonderful Spiritual Preparation Song for Such a Time as This. 

Video Footage Observe Shadow of Phare de Nividic Lighthouse moving in the Surf as this 111 year old Landmark withstands the relentless Atlantic Storm Waves. 

Keywords
rockyeshuahigherleadnationspsalmeternitysongsofmedaviskarenagesgalilee
