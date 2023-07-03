Pastors Bernadette and Philip Smith | Neutralize The Blood - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOH Radio and VOH News sits down with Pastors Bernadette and Philip Smith from Eternal Word Church Grandville, Michigan at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, Florida.

In this interview, Pastor and prophetic voice Bernadette Smith shares of a dream she had ten years ago about forced vaccinations. In her dream God told her to “Neutralize the blood”. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the vaccinations that have followed suit, Pastors Bernadette and Philip Smith travel sharing the Word of God, and praying for those who have been vaccinated- for God to neutralize their blood. The Pastor's share that although we see gross darkness in the World today, we are about to see the Glory of God manifest through a people. They encourage that now is the time to be filled with the Word of God and His Spirit!

Connect with Bernadette and Philip Smith

Eternalwordchurch.org

instagram.com/eternalwordchurch





