BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UN: Israeli Noa Argamani, was released from Gaza Strip, tells that IDF bombed building, trapped under rubble, and others killed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • 6 months ago

Israeli Noa Argamani, who was released from the Gaza Strip, tells the UN (video 1) how the building in which she was staying with two compatriots, Itai Swirsky and Yossi Sharabi, collapsed from the IDF bombing, and they were trapped under rubble. (Bad written translation of her accent. I raised the audio, that was very low. - Cynthia)

She had previously recorded such a video (the 2nd one, couldn't post, closeups of the dead, faces not blurred - Cynthia) while being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Argamani was wounded in the Gaza Strip and later, after being released in the summer of 2024, stated that, contrary to the reports being circulated, her wounds were not as a result of beatings by Hamas, but as a result of an IDF airstrike.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy