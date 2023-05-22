FRANCES WHITE SUFFERING A PERICARDITIS & STRING OF COVID VACCINE-INDUCED ILLNESSES (MAY'23) (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sudden Death at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rBB1G6kvsZ9l/
An Upper Coomera mum says she's 'alive, but not living', after suffering a string of Covid vaccine-induced illnesses.Frances White is now joining a class action to seek compensation from the Federal Government.
https://twitter.com/9NewsGoldCoast/status/1660550406462902272