Dinner in 5 minutes!! Easy Egg Fried Rice for a cheap easy meal.

🍚5 min HACK for Fried Rice for just $1.35 /person using only shelf stable and canned ingredients. RECIPE ⤵





Start to finish, this is ready in 5 minutes, no joke. It’s so easy. This 5 minute hack will save the day when you don’t know what to make for dinner, and are out of time. Fried rice is so delicious and flavorful. My family loves it and it’s so easy to make. No thawing, slicing or dicing.





RECIPE

2 ½ cup Instant Rice

2 ½ cup Boiling Water

½ cup Egg Powder

(2) Peas and Carrots Canned 15 oz

1 ½ tbsp Avocado Oil

½ cup Soy Sauce

½ tbsp Sesame Oil

½ tbsp Garlic Powder

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Pepper

2 tbsp Green Onion Dehydrated

Instructions:

In a glass bowl, add 2-½ C instant rice

Pour 2-½ cups of boiling water over instant rice.

Add bouillon cube to rice and stir well.

Set rice aside and let cook for 5 minutes while you prepare the eggs and veggies.

While the rice is cooking, in separate bowl, combine egg powder and water for egg powder. Mix well so there are no clumps.

In an oiled pan over medium heat, pour the raw egg mixture into the pan.

Cook the scrambled eggs, stirring continuously til there are no runny parts left.

Open the can(s) of peas and carrots and drain the water out.

Add peas and carrots to the eggs. Stir.

Add half the amount of soy sauce to the veggies and half to the rice. Stir each.

Add the sesame oil to the rice.

Add the garlic, and salt and pepper to the veggie / egg mixture. Stir well.

Once the rice has finished cooking, Add the scrambled eggs/ veggie mix to the rice. Mix well.

Serve about 2 cups per person on plate. .

Sprinkle green onions on top. Enjoy!

















