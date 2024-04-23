Nick Corbishley: Digital Identity Can Close Life Off For Individuals

Nick Corbishley discusses the most important issue of our day: the deployment of digital identity programs which by their own admission can "open up" or "close off" the digital and analog world to individuals. The EU is at the forefront of introducing Digital ID and helping other regions around the world do the same. Brussels insists they will be voluntary yet countries like Greece are already making them mandatory. We're talking about a new social contract in which the public has ever decreasing influence over their own lives. The EU is actively anti-democratic in its very essence, which is how it was designed. Multipolarity is a nice idea, but these governments are much further along the road toward killing cash and launching CBDCs. The U.S. and NATO are positioning in Latin America via countries like Argentina to keep regional powerhouses like Brazil in check. Location will be important for surviving the Digital Dictatorship, however, there is some hope because of the hubris and incompetence of the elite.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman





Websites

X https://twitter.com/NickCorbishley

Website https://nickcorbishley.com

Scanned: Why Vaccine Passports and Digital IDs Will Mean the End of Privacy and Personal Freedom http://www.chelseagreen.com/product/scanned

Greece Just Gave a Glimpse of How the EU’s “Voluntary” Digital ID Wallet Will Gradually Become Mandatory https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2024/04/greece-just-gave-a-glimpse-of-how-eus-strictly-voluntary-digital-id-wallet-will-gradually-become-mandatory.html





About Nick Corbishley

Nick Corbishley is a writer, journalist, teacher, and translator based in Barcelona. Formerly a senior contributing editor at the San Francisco–based economics and finance news site Wolf Street, he is currently a regular contributor to the US financial news and analysis blog Naked Capitalism, where he writes about financial, economic, and political trends and developments in Europe and Latin America. He also worked for many years at a well-respected business journal in Spain. Nick is an occasional speaker (in English or Spanish) on economic, political, and geopolitical topics. Nick holds a BA in history from Sheffield University, speaks three languages (English, French, and Spanish) and is a regular visitor to his beloved country-in-law, Mexico.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)