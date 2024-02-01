BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BEWARE OF TIME SETTING
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
37 views • 02/01/2024

Let all our brethren and sisters beware of anyone who would set a time for the Lord to fulfill His word in regard to His coming, or in regard to any other promise He has made of special significance. “It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in His own power.” False teachers may appear to be very zealous for the work of God, and may expend means to bring their theories before the world and the church; but as they mingle error with truth, their message is one of deception, and will lead souls into false paths. They are to be met and opposed, not because they are bad men, but because they are teachers of falsehood and are endeavoring to put upon falsehood the stamp of truth. {TM 55.1} 

Keywords
worldendtimecomingclosesecondbewareprobationsetting
