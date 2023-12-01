The moment of the defeat of the German Leopard 2A4 tank of the Ukrainian army in the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the six months of the counter-offensive were 125,000 people and 16,000 units of various weapons and military equipment. This was announced by the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

The numbers look convincing, especially if we remember the hatred with which the Kiev regime threw them into a hopeless meat grinder for its own soldiers.





