💥 Video of one of the destroyed thermal power plants hit by Russian missile and drone strikes was published by DTEK.
It is reported that 5 out of 6 power plants of the company are seriously damaged, with 80% of the company's generating capacity lost.
The plant’s engine room and electrical equipment will have to be restored from scratch.