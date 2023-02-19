BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING GRAPHIC: Partial-Birth Abortion does NOT belong in a CIVILIZED SOCIETY. The RIGHT to LIFE!?
Faithful Lamb
Faithful Lamb
53 views • 02/19/2023

The CDC says, For the first time ever, we are not making enough babies to replenish the population.

Human Rights - Why is it that the most vulnerable and defenseless HUMANS have no RIGHTS at all? Without LIFE, choice is a moot point.

For quick access to links and/or videos in this blog, click this link, "The Right to Life," on FaithfulLamb.com.

Save the Human Race! The RIGHT to LIFE.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

Keywords
godjesus christspiritualitychristianityreligionaccept jesusgod winsjesus savesobey godright-to-lifeinsurrection act of 1807satan losesgreat armymighty armypartial-birth-abortion
