⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (13 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces engaged formations of 113th, 120th territorial defence brigades, and 5th border detachment of the Ukrainian border police near Udy, Vilcha, Krasnokutsk, Odnorobovka, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 troops, three motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One UAV workshop was destroyed.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 28th, 43rd, 63rd mechanised brigades of the AFU and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novoplatonovka, Zagryzovo, Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg) as well as Serebryansky forestry.

Seven counter-attacks of AFU 14th, 53rd mechanised brigades, and 77th Airmobile Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two Anklav-N and Kvertus electronic warfare stations. Five ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, hit 33rd, 54th, 56th, 81st mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Yantarnoye, Druzhkovka, Dyleyevka, Reznikovka, Privolye, Minkovka, Kurakhovo, Dronovka, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses up to 720 troops, two tanks, eight motor vehicles, a 152-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a 105-mm M119 gun made by the USA, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. Two ammo depots were wiped out.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 100th Mechanised Brig, 5th Mtn Assault Brig 142nd Infantry Brig of the AFU, 101st Territorial Defence Brig, 1st and 18th national guards brigs near Andreyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Petrovka, Sukhoy Yar, and Dimitrov (DPR).

Russian units repelled ten counter-attacks of AFU 42nd, 117th mechanised brigs, 152nd Jaeger Brig, 49th and 425th assault battalions, 35th Marine Brig, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Natl Police.

Enemy lost over 480 troops, a tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Vostok Group liberated Rovnopol (DPR).

Russian units hit 33rd Mech'd Brig, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU, 113th and 129th territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Novoselka, Temirovka, Novodonetskoye and Zelyonoye Pole of the DPR.



Two counter-attacks of the assault groups of 101st and 123rd territorial defence brigs were repelled.



AFU losses up to 150 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system. ▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of 31st Mechanised Brigade of AFU, 124th, 126th, and 129th territorial defence brigades close to Pyatikhatki, Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye reg), Mikhaylovka, Antonovka, and Shlyakhovoye (Kherson reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, three motor vehicles, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, engergetic facilities used for the operation of enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 139 areas.

▫️ Air defence units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 85 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,707 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,188 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,487 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,805 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,216 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.