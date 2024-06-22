Dr. Cara Ringland: Can Your Eyes Really Tell Your Health Story? Examining Iridology DWD 6/17/24

Dr. Cara M. Ringland, IR,ND, a practicing Iridologist joined the Daily with Doc show giving us very insightful information on what the eyes tell us about our bodies.





Dr. Cara explains that it is important to cleanse our bodies in the same routine as we go about cleaning our houses. We need to clean the Colon, the Liver, the Kidneys and out Digestive System.





Dr. Cara reconfirms that the commercial foods we eat today do not contribute to good health which are filled with synthetics, amongst other things.





An important point Dr. Cara mentions is that the natural way is slower but is longer lasting and that it is good to try eat 80/20 – Alkaline to Acidic foods. Acid forming foods form mucus’s.













