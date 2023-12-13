После 2-го военного удара всё затряслось и отрубило: электричество, воду. Отделение верующих от неверующих. Сон Артёма 30 октября 2023 г

9-е Ава. Вр. шкала от 25 июля 2015 до Армагеддона 2024 г.
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/gWpf/1DbhVZi4Y
Документ Лиланда Джонса на русск. и англ. "Сын погибели явлен"
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/cMaN/i2xqaecpZ
https://t.me/luchneba/7616?single
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы Лиланда https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones, https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Мои ресурсы
Канал в Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba
Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
Канал в Бастионе https://bastyon.com/luch_neba
Каналы на Ютубе
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2_7t6pVzXlwdozIQ46Hhqg
https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch
https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/
https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video
https://ok.ru/profile/568928007923
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.