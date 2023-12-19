Hmm, SPACE FORCE and UNDER SEAS ASSETS..... Kash Patel with Glenn Beck

Kash Patel just insinuated there is some kind of "battle" going on in space and that our most valuable assets are in space and under water...Wow. What is really going on with Space Force that they aren't showing us? Wtf?

"Our most valuable assets are not on the ground. Our most valuable assets from a national defense stand point are under water and in space. And it's easier to talk about space aliens than is it to talk about nelly the lock ness monster. I think that's why it's so catchy right now. Yeah, there's a whole battle up in space that China and..."





h/t

https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/45249