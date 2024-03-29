When Bigfoot got aggressive.

In Sheffield, England in 1987, a few friends camped out in woods. One awoke to see his friend being grabbed by a bigfoot. He also describes a portal open, exploding a tree, and another appear. They are inter dimensional demonic entities. These entities are held back from completely destroying mankind. But they will be released as part of God's judgement. Revelation 6 And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the Earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the BEASTS of the earth. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

