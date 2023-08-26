JUDICIAL WATCH | Congress & GA State Leaders Should SHUT DOWN Abuse of Trump!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton explains why Congress and Georgia state leaders should shut down the abuse of former President Donald Trump and what citizens like you can do to make your views be known. WATCH NOW!
The abuse of Trump and other innocent Americans can and should be shut down by Congress (and Georgia leaders).
https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1695102522674053188?s=20