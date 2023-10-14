196 Keith Coley: Remote Medical Qigong, Long Haul Covid,Chinese Medical Intuitive, Quantum Healing, Acupuncture. A phenomenal and entertaining conversation!!

www.truthstreamgold.comKeith Coley has been a Chinese Medical Intuitive for over 14 years and graduated with a Master's degree from The Academy for Five Element Acupuncture in 2004. He has seen many patients over his career and has come to know that the healing of the heart is the ultimate healing for all of us. Of course addressing humanity's aches and pains is important, but seldom is chronic pain the result from a strictly physical origin. Usually we will find a deep wound or series of wounds that have manifested as a physical set of symptoms or signs, such as headaches, depression, cancer, heart disease and a many others.

So, practically speaking, what does that mean for you? It means he has the ability to help you find the deeper reason why you are ill and how to heal it.

He has been tutored and continues to be tutored by the greatest healer he has ever known, Master Ou Wen Wei. Keith also feels honored to be mentored by Angel-Ghashikta who teaches him to deeply listen to the heart and follow the profound intelligence that is in all of us. They are also responsible for teaching him their highly effective Healing Integration Therapy (HIT), which makes up 80% of his healing protocol. He harnesses the power of Pangu Shengong (qigong), HIT, and 15 years of his own treatment experience to effectively move into dysfunctional patterns within his clients and create relief and balance.

www.keithcoley.com

https://rumble.com/user/KeithColey

https://twitter.com/KeithQiColey

https://www.facebook.com/keith.coley.92

TruthStream Info

Your support is greatly appreciated! Here is our Patreon https://www.patreon.com/m/TruthStream

Donate to the show one time or whenever via STRIPE link: https://buy.stripe.com/eVa3do8Yq13n2XKbII

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/TruthStream

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1vwxcAx0oTNk/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/truthstreamshow/

Twitter https://twitter.com/TruthStreamSh0w

Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@truthstream

Tik Tok https://tiktok.com/@truthstreamshow

Telegram https://t.me/TruthStreamJoeScott

Website https://joerosaticollective.com

Music https://joerosati.bandcamp.com/

Youtube / https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKn-ES9kzN24BscyJO7yM4A

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/273DmGmQmcYfQQEj0QiBue?si=sFLa0rIMT9aPY3nIvE4k-w&dd=1

Film and Music projects

A Perfect Life film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSTwkuYWoT0&t=24s

Lifting Veils music video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTlxXiVuCeo

Freedom Now https://rumble.com/v27eso2-freedom-now.html

Landing page for streaming https://orcd.co/eodnn40

Products we endorse and are affiliated with

Wav Watch

https://rumble.com/v2zhxbg-wavwatch.com-with-linda-balmer-olsen-save-100-discount-code.html https://www.wavwatch.com/ Discount Code Truthstream100

Methylene Blue, hemp oil, Non GMO food https://www.quantumcollective.world the Promo code is truth

Short video Blood Clot dissolver https://rumble.com/v2kxcrk-quick-update-heather-holmes-breakthrough-blood-clot-dissolver-blood-health-.html

Quantum Health and P2 Probiotics

https://rumble.com/v2kseu6-heather-holmes-breakthrough-blood-clot-dissolver-blood-health-gut-health-pr.html

Purium info: for incredible nutrition etc go to www.ishoppurium.com and type in truthstream for discount code.

interview with Ian https://rumble.com/v2bywnu-ian-farrar-health-and-wellness-expert-remove-glyphosate-elevate-your-health.html

Glutathione product

Neumi https://neumi.com/truthstream

Glutathione is the body's master antioxidant that impacts nearly every function in your body. It detoxifies your body's cells and it also recycles itself to increase the effectiveness of other antioxidants (Vitamins C, D, etc).

Holy Hydrogen Discount code https://holyhydrogen.com/TRUTHSTREAM

For Detox and cleansing metals from your body

https://therootbrands.com/truthstream

Homepage of Ascent Nutrition: https://bit.ly/3tefjcu

Pine Needle Extract: https://bit.ly/3tbaZun

Algae Oil DHA: https://bit.ly/3TdOXBW

Full Spectrum Hemp Oil: https://bit.ly/3WKV1Vt

Coffee: https://bit.ly/3FZv0fk