Now Trump has also stumbled on the steps just like Biden. On the way back to DC on Sunday.
KARMA ON THE STAIRS✨
Donald Trump, the king of mocking Biden’s falls, just had his own "oops" moment on the airplane steps.
Will Dems now call for an investigation into his health?
; ) Part 2 would have been if not too short:
Marco Rubio also decided to show solidarity and support for his boss, so he "stumbled" as well.