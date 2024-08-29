Trump Insider: Arrest Warrants Ready for Elites Spraying 'Genocidal' Chemtrails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I will believe this when I see it, the arrests that is...Pure Hopium.
~The Prisoner
In a groundbreaking development, the Trump transition team are preparing to authorize officials to arrest elite figures allegedly involved in the covert operation of spraying chemtrails to manipulate weather patterns, control populations, and disperse harmful toxins, including aluminium and barium.
These high-level arrests are set to target those at the top who have orchestrated these activities, rather than the operational staff unaware of the full scope of their actions.
This marks a significant move towards accountability and transparency, not to mention improving the health of the global population, as the public has long raised concerns over these crimes that have been taking place in front of our eyes.
