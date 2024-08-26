1st Analysis of “Sahara-Dust” availabe: Terrorism alarm!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his Kla.TV speech on May 11, 2024, Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek expressed for the first time that he suspected that the new kind of Sahara dust precipitation might have more to do with the use of long-patented weather weapons than with Sahara sand. Here is an initial analysis report which states that at least 26 chemical elements, some of which are highly toxic, are trickling down on our heads with every so-called Sahara dust rainfall.