BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"LIVE": Did Jesus use the Yahweh name ever! NO // The Great Impersonation in the OT & NT, // various topics
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
797 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
306 views • 11 months ago

Professor Truth and Kevin discuss various Clips from Paul Wallis & Corey Goodeassociated with Aliens, gods and Jesus.... We show that Jesus Christ (Father God incarnate) NEVER EVER used the so called Sacred Names - Yah or Yahweh... // PT later (approx 45 min mark) shows there are two Great Impersonations going on... 1. In the OT - Lucifer is posing as The God of the Israelites in many cases under the guise of Yahweh, 2. In the NT - Todays Edomite (CAIN) Jews are posing as the Israel of the Bible.  So Lucifer and his offspring are both part of a Great Impersonation.

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy