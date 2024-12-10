J6 PARDON PROJECT: WHY SHOULD TRUMP DO IT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby - 12/09/24 Reprise: PART 1 - Suzzanne Monk, Founder of the J6 Pardon Project shares the horrific stories of the J6 political prisoners held captive by the U.S. government deep state without due process, tortured and deprived of human basics Given that we are on the proverbial eve of the Trump inauguration, the pardon project is front and center.