"THE YOUTH HAVE BECOME THEIR OWN GODS" - SELF WORSHIP IS IDOLATRY

Video Credit @nkosxnathx001





In the last days, the Bible says humanity will have a certain posture.





"But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be LOVERS OF THEMSELVES, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, DISOBEDIENT TO PARENTS, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!





This video was prepared by a 18 year old in South Africa- Nkosithani S- a young man who has caught the Lord's heart for his generation. This snippet comes from the full message where God says young people will meet the judgement of death for the kinds of sins they commit. THE NEXT GENERATION INHERITS NOTHING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byuZawv_oCE Parents around the world... you are down to the last seconds of being able to intercede and pull your children out of the snare of the enemy. There is no time left. GET UP AND FIGHT FOR YOUR KIDS, and if they will hear and repent, or even if they won't IF GOD HEARS, you will receive your loved one back "from the dead" so to speak. Wake up, weeping mothers and fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins, friends. Say something and stop being quiet. Now is the time for the Church to arise and speak. Amen.



