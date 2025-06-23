Safe Secure Tech and Simple Solutions to Avoid Electronic Overload - Dr. Donna DeSanto Ott

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The dangers of EMF and 5G have never been more prevalent - towers are being built everywhere as the network expands, and it’s posing a health risk for children and families around America. Dr. Donna DeSanto Ott was inspired to get involved in advocating for safe technology after finding a giant cell tower just a few feet away from a children’s park. She is now the president of Pennsylvanians for Safe Technology and talks about the dangers of wireless tech and how our devices key into the broader 5G system, causing potential damage to our physical bodies. Donna recommends simple solutions to avoid electronic overload: buying a corded phone and cutting down on purchases of unnecessary wireless devices. She encourages people to advocate for safe technology and to inform physicians about these dangers.
TAKEAWAYS
Medically, the effects of electromagnetic radiation should interest doctors
People must speak out against the encroaching wireless tech being installed everywhere
Typical symptoms of EMR exposure include difficulty sleeping, thinking, focusing, and nosebleeds
Our homes are full of wireless technology - cut down on the digital devices through choosing wired tech gadgets as much as possible
