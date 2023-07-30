Massacre footage of Ukrainian vehicles convoy in Russian trenches towards Rabotino-Verbove

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage shows the massacre of a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles directed to reach Russian trenches on the first line towards Rabotino-Verbove on Zaporozhye front. During the failed attack, a dozen armored personnel carriers with the landing force, displayed the level of bitterness that was panic-stricken by the artillery, drones, ATGM, and mines of Russian special forces units.
