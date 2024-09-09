TURBO CANCER: NHS PARAMEDIC DANCED WITH THE SNAKE AND LITERALLY GOT GUTTED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kat believed there was a covid. Kat believed in her NHS. Kat thought PCR tests are real tests. Now she's dead.
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1832704775692894369
https://m.facebook.com/kathryn.beck.395/
NHS covid vaccines
https://invidious.reallyaweso.me/watch?v=NPVp9ksdXWo
NHS dances
https://invidious.reallyaweso.me/watch?v=xcyQzWP6GvA
Music: Lou Reed - Perfect Day
https://invidious.reallyaweso.me/watch?v=9wxI4KK9ZYo
Movie clip: Trainspotting
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report