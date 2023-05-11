A PERSONAL NOTE FROM TOM TRENTO - "WE HAVE A GREAT TEAM!'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#DefendTheBorder #SaveLives #TomHoman #SaveAmerica
Tom Trento, CEO, Defend the Border, shares some personal information about his unique team, as they have the talent, time, tools and drive to confront the anti-American threats and ideologies and defeat these forces.
BUT, we need your help.
Please donate to Defend The Border here: https://defendtheborder.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
We need you to share our work with friends and family! This is a movement that we MUST win! There is an invasion on our southern borders!
JOIN US here: https://defendtheborder.org/contact/
Email us: [email protected]
Find more about us here: Website: https://defendtheborder.org/