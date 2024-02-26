No Iranian or Korean missiles in Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov refuted the claims that Iran supplied missiles to Russia and that Russia extensively uses North Korean missiles for strikes against Ukraine.
"Iranian missiles are not in Russia's possession, and North Korean-produced missiles were used for strikes only a few times; it's not on a large scale," said Budanov.