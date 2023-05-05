Naturally Cure Ear Infections, Colic, Breach Babies & Get Toddlers to Walk | Part 2 Dr. Sisak, Ep 80

In Part 2 with Dr. Derek Sisak of Spinal Solutions Health & Wellness Chiropractic Care, he joins Faithful Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson to explain how he treated her with the Webster Technique during her second pregnancy and how that got baby and the hips in an optimal position for a smooth, natural delivery and how he’s seen babies go from breech to head-down with this method. As well as, ways to easily treat ear infections, colic babies, constipation, and even toddlers who are delayed walking, that began to walk hours after pediatric chiropractic care.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





