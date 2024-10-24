❗️An Australian hero who stood up to the Western media narrative!

❗️Port Hedland Councilor Adrian McRae is going viral in Russia as a hero who stood up to the Western media narrative! While in Russia visiting BRICS.

⚡️He should be Australia's next Prime Minister.

@AussieCossack

Adding:

BRICS officially adds 13 new nations to the alliance as partner countries





Algeria🇩🇿

Belarus🇧🇾

Bolivia🇧🇴

Cuba🇨🇺

Indonesia🇮🇩

Kazakhstan🇰🇿

Malaysia🇲🇾

Nigeria🇳🇬

Thailand🇹🇭

Turkey 🇹🇷

Uganda🇺🇬

Uzbekistan🇺🇿

Vietnam🇻🇳

Turkey is the first NATO country to join BRICS🇹🇷

Adding:

❗️Several countries, like the USA, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain, Belgium, and Slovenia, are secretly opposed for inviting Ukraine to join NATO - Politico













